Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs know how much is on the line for them in the 2025-26 NHL season. With all eyes fixed upon them, the Buds will face decisive crossroads through the campaign. According to reports, one big decision is already presenting itself to the brass in The Six.

David Kampf has been a recurring name in the NHL rumor mill. The 30-year-old forward has seemingly fallen back in the race for a spot in Toronto’s lineup. As of late, he has been mostly with the AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies. However, recent changes have accelerated the process for the Maple Leafs, whose clock is now ticking.

Kampf hasn’t shared the ice with Matthews and the Maple Leafs since Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs’ Second Round series against the Florida Panthers. That was Kampf’s lone appearance in last season’s playoffs. Since, Kampf hasn’t played for Toronto in the NHL. Entering the second month of the 2025-26 campaign, the Buds are set to reach a crossroads.

“We’ll see if the Leafs trade him, or they trade someone else to make room for him,” insider Elliotte Friedman commented during the latest episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast.

David Kampf in action

Warning shot

Being left in the minors with the Marlies, Kampf took matters into his own hands by deciding to step aside. Earlier this week, Kampf took a personal leave of absence to figure out what’s best for his future in the league. Of course, it didn’t take long for Craig Berube and company to take notice of the vivid reaction from the Czech forward.

“His going down to the minors — he doesn’t feel like he wants to be down there, so that is his decision on what he does. That is not for me to answer,” Berube said on Kampf’s personal leave, via Maple Leafs Hot Stove. “That is all for him and Brad [Treliving] to figure out.”

Same old story

It’s been the biggest topic for the Maple Leafs since the offseason. Once Mitch Marner was signed and traded to the Vegas Golden Knights, the spotlight shifted to the forwards surplus on the roster. There aren’t enough spots in the lineup to fit all the NHL-caliber players on the organization.

“I didn’t see frustration in camp. [Kampf] came in, and there was competition at camp. He had to fight for a spot. We have too many players, and we have to make decisions,” Berube admitted during his press conference.

Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2022 NHL Awards

A lot of speculation has swirled around who the odd man out would be out of: Nicholas Robertson, Calle Jarnkrok, and David Kampf. As the recent events have come to show, it seems the latter is the black sheep in Toronto. That’s not to say things can’t change for the better for Kampf, but the Buds must see progress on his part. Not even reporting to the Marlies—however—might send the wrong message.