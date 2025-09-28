NHL News: Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs finally reach much-needed agreement with Stanley Cup champion

Experience is key in the NHL. Having players who’ve previously hoisted the Stanley Cup can go a long way, and it seems the Toronto Maple Leafs believe that, too. Now, a championship-winning teammate of Auston Matthews has put pen to paper on a new contract.

Anthony Stolarz is a key component of Toronto’s new core. That was made crystal-clear during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, when the Buds lost the starting goalie to injury. In hopes of chasing the Stanley Cup in the 2025-26 NHL season, Matthews and the Maple Leafs are keeping him put.

The Maple Leafs and Stolarz have agreed on a four-year, $15 million extension, as reported by insider Kevin Weekes. The new deal will carry an average annual value (AAV) of $3.75M.

In more ways than one

With the NHL regular season quickly approaching, the Maple Leafs suddenly came across an unexpected goaltending crisis. In the blink of an eye, Joseph Woll took a personal leave of absence, with his return date being uncertain.

Anthony Stolarz at T-Mobile Arena on March 05, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As a result, general manager Brad Treliving had to aid the situation. On that note, the Leafs signed veteran goalie James Reimer, who was drafted by Toronto in 2006. ‘Optimus Reim’ had spent six seasons in The Six, stretching from 2010 to 2016.

While Reimer—who last appeared in an NHL game with the Buffalo Sabres during the 2024–25 season—can hold his own between the pipes, Woll’s absence made re-signing Stolarz an even higher priority. Luckily for Matthews and company, that’s now one less concern in Toronto with puck drop on the horizon.