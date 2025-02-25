NHL Rumors: Sidney Crosby, Penguins could lose star player in trade amid disappointing season

The bubble has burst for Sidney Crosby after the 4 Nations. The Pittsburgh Penguins have dropped consecutive games and lost four of the last five. After finding success with the national team, Crosby is back in the midst of a disappointing NHL season with the Penguins. As the trade deadline approaches, one star player on the roster could be packing his bags and leaving The City of Bridges.

Pittsburgh now sits last in the Metropolitan Division, with their hopes of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs in tatters. Changes must be done in Steel City, though they might shake up the locker room, for better or worse.

Crosby has registered one goal and one assist for the Pens since returning to the ice wearing the Black and Yellow, but that production hasn’t been nearly enough for the struggling team in Pittsburgh. The Penguins are reaching the end of an era, as their historic core is in the twilight of their careers, and it may be time to make a blockbuster move to shake things up.

According to reports, star defenseman Erik Karlsson could leave the franchise ahead of the trade deadline in the NHL. Kyle Dubas would trade Erik Karlsson “in a heartbeat”, as reported by Penguins beat writer Josh Yohe.

Erik Karlsson #65 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitals during the first period at Capital One Arena on November 08, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Not so fast

Trading away Erik Karlsson could be both relieving and deflating for the Penguins. On the one hand, Pittsburgh could get a big anchor off their shoulders, as Karlsson’s contract carries a $10M cap hit and the defender is under contract for the next two years. However, Karlsson would have to waive his no-movement clause in order for Pittsburgh to work out a deal for the 34-year-old.

On the other hand, trading Karlsson to a contender in the NHL could also send the wrong message to the locker room, as the organization would be raising the white flag on the season.

End of the road?

The core of Crosby, Malkin, and Letang could see this move as a signal that the team is headed for a full-on rebuild and may consider asking for a trade to a competitor.

Pittsburgh Penguins Center Sidney Crosby (87) looks on during the second period in the NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers in 2021.

Just the thought of a Penguins team without Captain Crosby sends chills down the spine of every fan in Pittsburgh, and though the fear persists that Crosby may have had enough of the recent poor seasons, the 37-year-old hasn’t said anything to suggest he’s on his way out.