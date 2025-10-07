Trending topics:
Not Auston Matthews: Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube hints at most talented NHL player he ever coached

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube issues a bold statement hinting who is the most talented player he coached in the NHL, and it’s not Auston Matthews.

By Federico O'donnell

Auston Matthews at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
© Claus Andersen/Getty ImagesAuston Matthews at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Apparently, Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews isn’t the best player Craig Berube has coached. The longtime NHL head coach voiced a sincere admission, handing that honor to another player in Toronto.

Though Matthews is the biggest household name in Hogtown, the Maple Leafs boast their fair share of high-end talents. On that note, another star on the roster could very well be the most skilled Berube has ever shared locker room with.

On that note, it might actually be Swedish forward William Nylander, who has been through the wringer in the past few NHL seasons with the Maple Leafs. Berube hinted that with a bold admission.

I love [Nylander]. He is so talented. I don’t know if I’ve ever coached a more talented player, to be honest with you. The way he goes about his game with his feet and his hands. He is so skilled, it’s crazy to watch,” Berube said in dialogue with Ryan Leslie.

William Nylander Auston Matthews

William Nylander #88 and Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Don’t mind it

While many things might be said about Nylander’s temper, Berube actually believes it can be a positive trait for the player and the rest of the team.

“He’s a funny guy. We have a lot of conversations about [different approaches]. You’ve got to kind of give and pull a little bit,” Berube added. “I’ve got to allow him to do his thing, too, because he can and is good at that. It’s always a little bit of a battle, but it’s good. I like a player that has a little attitude back. I don’t mind that. I learn from it myself, I’m not always right.”

On the other hand

Meanwhile, coaching Matthews is a much different experience for the Stanley Cup-winning head coach in The Six. As he admitted, working with the captain is anything but challenging and exhausting.

Coaching [Matthews] is all so lowmaintenance. He just goes and works, and he works and he works. He does what he has to do,” Berube said about Matthews. “It’s great to see a guy as talented as he is, he is the hardest worker. He goes about his business every day, there’s no complaining, none of this or that. That’s really nice to be around.”

Craig Berube, the coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs

Craig Berube, the coach of the Maple Leafs

For better or worse, Matthews and Nylander are different players. It takes some experience to handle both different personalities in the locker room. After one season in Toronto, Berube believes he now has a better understanding, and fans hope that can lead to the promised land in the NHL.

federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell
