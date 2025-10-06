Connor McDavid’s Oilers extension worth $12.5M per year: How much does Auston Matthews make with Maple Leafs?

The Edmonton Oilers finally managed to extend Connor McDavid’s contract. This extension will earn him $12.5m per year. However, the value might be shockingly low in comparison to other huge names in the league. In comparison, let’s take a look at Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs, for example.
Matthews is earning $13.25m annually as he enters the second of a four-year, $53 million deal. For McDavid, who is arguably the best player in the NHL, it seems like his two-year, $25m extension is a bargain for the team, and that the player left plenty of money on the table.
This is a developing story…
Bruno Milano is a sports journalist who joined Bolavip in June 2025 and is always craving the opportunity to find new angles to tell stories. With over 5 years of experience, he has covered prestigious events such as Super Bowl LVII and UFC live events. Specializing in NFL, College Football, UFC, and other sports, he is the complete package when it comes to creating dynamic sports content. A polyglot who speaks Spanish, English, and Italian, Bruno has a comprehensive understanding of various sports, including NFL, College Football, UFC, NBA, College Basketball, MLB, Soccer, Boxing, and NHL. His broad expertise and linguistic skills position him well to engage a diverse global audience with insightful and engaging sports journalism.