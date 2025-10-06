Connor McDavid’s Oilers extension worth $12.5M per year: How much does Auston Matthews make with Maple Leafs?

Trending topics:
The Edmonton Oilers finally extended Connor McDavid. However, much has been said about his salary in comparison to other NHL stars like Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

By Bruno Milano

The Edmonton Oilers finally managed to extend Connor McDavid’s contract. This extension will earn him $12.5m per year. However, the value might be shockingly low in comparison to other huge names in the league. In comparison, let’s take a look at Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs, for example.

Matthews is earning $13.25m annually as he enters the second of a four-year, $53 million deal. For McDavid, who is arguably the best player in the NHL, it seems like his two-year, $25m extension is a bargain for the team, and that the player left plenty of money on the table.

This is a developing story…

