Connor McDavid’s Oilers extension worth $12.5M per year: How much does Auston Matthews make with Maple Leafs?

The Edmonton Oilers finally managed to extend Connor McDavid’s contract. This extension will earn him $12.5m per year. However, the value might be shockingly low in comparison to other huge names in the league. In comparison, let’s take a look at Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs, for example.

Matthews is earning $13.25m annually as he enters the second of a four-year, $53 million deal. For McDavid, who is arguably the best player in the NHL, it seems like his two-year, $25m extension is a bargain for the team, and that the player left plenty of money on the table.

This is a developing story…