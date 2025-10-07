Trending topics:
NHL

NHL News: Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews breaks silence on Connor McDavid’s $12.5M extension with Oilers

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews reacts to Connor McDavid's $12.5M contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers ahead of the 2025-26 NHL season.

By Alexander Rosquez

Auston Matthews reacts to news of Connor McDavid's contract extension with Edmonton.
© Claus Andersen/Getty ImagesAuston Matthews reacts to news of Connor McDavid’s contract extension with Edmonton.

Auston Matthews has finally weighed in on Connor McDavid’s new contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers, offering his perspective on one of the NHL’s most talked-about deals. The Toronto Maple Leafs captain’s comments come as the league buzzes over McDavid’s $12.5 million average annual value (AAV) extension, which will keep him in Edmonton for the foreseeable future.

Matthews acknowledged the attention surrounding the deal but emphasized the competitive mindset of his fellow superstar. Fans and analysts alike were eager to hear what Matthews thought about the implications for the Oilers and the league’s salary structure.

The remarks also highlight the respect that top-tier players maintain for each other, regardless of team rivalries or contract size. Matthews’ insights offer a glimpse into how NHL stars perceive each other’s priorities beyond the numbers.

What Matthews said about McDavid’s extension

Matthews shared his thoughts on the extension via David Pagnotta on “X,” noting the focus McDavid places on winning: “I think for him, it’s all about winning,” Matthews said, describing the deal as “modest” in the context of McDavid’s immense talent and impact.

Implications for the NHL

McDavid’s $12.5M AAV extension sets the tone for the league’s elite contracts, showing that even the best players weigh competitive priorities alongside financial considerations. Matthews’ comments reaffirm the perspective among NHL superstars: performance and championships often outweigh headline-grabbing deals.

Connor McDavid’s Oilers extension worth $12.5M per year: How much does Auston Matthews make with Maple Leafs?

Connor McDavid’s Oilers extension worth $12.5M per year: How much does Auston Matthews make with Maple Leafs?

With the 2025-26 season underway, the spotlight will remain on McDavid and Matthews as they lead their teams, offering fans both top-tier skill and the ongoing narrative of superstar rivalries.

