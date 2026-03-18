The Pittsburgh Penguins are getting a massive boost at a crucial point in the season, as Sidney Crosby is set to return after missing time with a lower body injury.

“I feel good. Excited to get back in it. Just watching these guys and being on the trip, obviously getting closer. It’s been close. So, I’m just happy to finally be back in there.”

The Penguins have relied on strong performances across the roster to stay afloat in the race toward the Stanley Cup playoffs, but having their captain back provides a different level of confidence and stability. With limited games remaining, every point matters, and Crosby’s return could not come at a better time.

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Was this Sidney Crosby’s target return date with Penguins?

Following the injury he suffered on February 18, there was plenty of speculation about when Sidney Crosby would be ready to return. However, the veteran made it clear that his comeback was not tied to a fixed timeline.

“I think it’s just been a matter of how I feel. Trying to make sure that everything’s good in every way, whether it’s the injury itself or being ready to play and all that stuff. So, I don’t think specifically today was the target. It was just more about that.”

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Instead, Crosby emphasized a cautious and thorough recovery process, prioritizing both his health and readiness to perform at a high level. Now back in the lineup, he will look to lead the Penguins through the final stretch as they push to secure a spot in the NHL playoffs.

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