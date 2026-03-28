Sidney Crosby could reach NHL historic mark if he plays today for Penguins vs Stars

Sidney Crosby could reach another historic milestone if he plays against the Dallas Stars, but his status remains uncertain following the injury he suffered against the Ottawa Senators. The Penguins captain left that game with a left leg issue, and the team has not yet confirmed whether he will be available.

Crosby enters Saturday’s matchup just two assists away from one of the NHL’s most exclusive clubs. If Sid reaches the mark, he would become the eighth player in league history to record 1,100 career assists, joining legends such as Wayne Gretzky, Ron Francis, Mark Messier, Ray Bourque, Jaromir Jagr, Paul Coffey, and Joe Thornton. He would also achieve the mark in the third-fewest games among that group, further highlighting the pace of his production.

The milestone would carry additional significance for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Crosby would become only the second player in NHL history to record 1,100 assists with a single franchise. However, that opportunity depends entirely on whether he is cleared to return to the ice.

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Sidney Crosby’s status for Penguins vs Stars

The Penguins are scheduled to host the Dallas Stars, a game that could turn historic if Sidney Crosby is able to suit up. Even limited minutes could give him a chance to collect the two assists needed. Still, with no official update, Pittsburgh may choose caution given the proximity of the playoffs.

If Crosby is unavailable, the chase would shift to the next stretch of games. The Penguins are navigating a tight playoff race, making every matchup important, but the priority may remain ensuring their captain is fully healthy.

For now, all eyes are on pregame updates. Crosby’s return would not only boost Pittsburgh’s lineup but also give him an immediate shot at history. Whether it happens against Dallas or later, the milestone is within reach, if he is able to play.