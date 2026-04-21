Sidney Crosby sees the glass half full despite Penguins’ terrible start to Flyers series

Sidney Crosby didn’t beat around the bush in his postgame statement after the Pittsburgh Penguins fell 3–0 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Philadelphia Flyers. Although he acknowledged the Pens have their backs against the wall, he delivered a confident message to his teammates.

Pittsburgh boasts an experienced lineup—this isn’t its first rodeo in the NHL postseason—and Crosby is hanging on to that as a beacon of hope. Although head coach Dan Muse made it clear Crosby and company should be frustrated after falling in consecutive home games, the captain himself sees this as an opportunity for the Penguins to prove themselves—once more.

“I think we’ve been in some tough spots all year,” Crosby commented, via NHL.com. “We’ve always responded really well to adversity. It seems like it’s brought out the best in all of us. I think that getting on the road and having a situation like this hopefully brings out the best in us again here.”

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Crosby remains scoreless

Through the first two games of the first-round showdown against the Flyers, Crosby has been neutralized by Rick Tocchet and company. Despite registering 7 shots through two outings, the Pens’ captain has yet to score a point and is carrying a -2 plus/minus in the series. The last time Crosby was held scoreless in consecutive postseason games was during the 2020-21 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Sidney Crosby at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

Crosby is far from the main culprit behind the Penguins‘ rough start to the Stanley Cup Playoffs—that could very well be the nail in their coffin—but his team still needs him to step up if Pittsburgh wants to stay alive. Being held scoreless by the Flyers is not like Crosby.

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In his career, he has scored 139 points against the Flyers—the second most against any team, with only the Islanders ranking higher. Moreover, Crosby’s 60 career goals (regular season only) against Philadelphia are his most against a single opponent. In playoff games, Crosby has scored 15 goals against the Flyers.

When do Crosby and Penguins play again?

Crosby and the Penguins will hit the road for Games 3 and 4 of the first-round matchup against the Flyers. Pittsburgh’s first visit to Xfinity Mobile Arena will be on April 22, while Game 4 will take place on Saturday, Apr. 25. Thus, the Penguins are in for a long stay in Philly.

Though dubbed the City of Brotherly Love, it’s clear there is no love for the Flyers’ cross-state neighbors in South Philly. Entering the South Philadelphia Sports Complex, Crosby and the Penguins will quickly be reminded of how deep the rivalry runs.

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Flyers vs Penguins: Playoff history

The Flyers have a chance to sweep the Pens in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in franchise history. The two franchises have met seven times in the postseason; Philadelphia leads with four series wins to Pittsburgh’s three, but neither has ever swept the other Pennsylvania organization.

A win in Game 3 could allow the Flyers to put their foot on the Pens’ throat, and it might be all she wrote for Crosby and company. If there’s a silver lining for Crosby and the Pens to hang their hats on, it’s that the Penguins have won their last three playoff games in Philly (2017-18 Stanley Cup Playoffs). If they can keep that trend going, they might save their 2025–26 NHL season.