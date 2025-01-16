Three-time Stanley Cup champion sends stern reminder to Blackhawks star Connor Bedard, teammates

The 2024-25 NHL season is headed for the gutters in Windy City, and there seems to be no U-turn ahead. As the players inside the Chicago Blackhawks locker room realize their year is destined for disaster, one three-time Stanley Cup champion on the roster issued a very powerful comment to Connor Bedard and the rest of the team.

The Blackhawks’ NHL campaign has been nothing short of an embarrassment. For the fans, for the players themselves, and for the whole organization. Simply inadmissible for a franchise with such a rich history.

However, it’s not only the team’s image that gets stained by this lackluster season. Players hold themselves to high standards, which are far from being met this year. While Bedard continues his impressive performances during his second season in the league, one veteran on the roster who has hoisted Lord Stanley thrice in his career has sent the entire locker room a strong wake up call.

Fourth-line forward Patrick Maroon won three Stanley Cups in three consecutive seasons (2019 with the St. Louis Blues, 2020, and 2021 with the Tampa Bay Lightning), however, he has been far from that success, or from even sniffing the playoffs since joining the Hawks this season, for that matter.

Patrick Maroon #77 of the Chicago Blackhawks at Honda Center on November 03, 2024 in Anaheim, California.

After the Blackhawks’ third loss in a row, during an awful 5-2 showing against the Calgary Flames, Maroon delivered a strong statement to his teammates, from star Connor Bedard to Maroon’s linemates in the fourth line.

“I’ve missed the playoffs one time in my career,” Maroon stated, per The Chicago Sun-Times. “It’s not something I’m used to, losing this much and trying to figure out solutions to solve the problems that are going wrong on this team. It’s really tough. Certainly when you’re driving your car home after games, you’re more pissed off than you are happy most nights.”

Maroon’s message to Sorensen

Anders Sorensen was announced as the Hawks’ interim coach for the remainder of the season after Luke Richardson was fired on December. Although Sorensen’s main goal was to boost the star players, he hasn’t had much success aside from helping Bedard find a rhythym.

The Blackhawks, though very short lived, had a good streak with strong wins over tough opponents. However, it’s been more lows than highs for Chicago this season, and Maroon has sent a bol message to Sorensen.

“When we play the right way, we see results from it. I just don’t understand why we always fall back on that trap again,” Maroon admitted. “The NHL needs us in the playoffs. It’s better for us, better for the organization, better for the fans, better for the NHL.”

Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks attends the 2024 NHL Awards at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on June 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bedard may lose a teammate

Taylor Hall has been playing alongside Maroon and Ryan Donato on Chicago’s fourth line. Though underwhelming, Hall’s production and moreover his potential make him a desirable asset for contending teams.

As Hall is playing on the final year of his contract, a trade to a contender as a rental for the Playoffs is a very real possibility, and even Hall knows his days in Chicago may be numbered.

“I came into this year wanting to continue being a Blackhawk for years to come,” Taylor Hall stated, per Chicago Tribune. “I don’t know if that’s going to be the case anymore, but I’ll leave that door open for sure.”