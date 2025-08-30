Trending topics:
NHL News: Connor McDavid and the Oilers add more uncertainty to extension talks as one franchise waits in the wings

Connor McDavid’s contract extension is becoming a complex situation for the Edmonton Oilers, and in the past few hours, new information has reportedly emerged regarding the status of the negotiations.

The situation surrounding Connor McDavid continues to make headlines, as the Edmonton Oilers’ superstar made it clear that his only priority is “winning in Edmonton,” along with competing for a gold medal with Team Canada. His comments during Canada’s Olympic orientation camp in Calgary brought a sense of reassurance, even though the overall situation remains tense.

Jeff Jackson, the Oilers’ CEO and McDavid’s former agent, expressed confidence that when the time is right, they will reach an agreement without drama: “When Connor is ready, we’ll get a deal done,” he said. All parties appear to be aligned, but time is becoming a factor.

McDavid still has one year left on his contract with the Oilers, and his focus remains on giving his best. However, the lack of a final resolution in the negotiations could weigh heavily on a team determined to contend for the Stanley Cup.

Will McDavid extend his contract?

NHL insider David Pagnotta discussed the situation on the Kevin Karius Show, adding key insight into the Oilers captain’s extension talks. “The actual negotiation process, that hasn’t begun; I don’t know if I’d put a specific timeline on things,” said the insider, confirming the cloud of uncertainty surrounding the case.

While the intentions of reaching a deal are clear, formal negotiations for McDavid’s new contract with the Oilers have not yet begun, and neither side appears to be pressing for strict deadlines.

Franchise waiting in the wings

As McDavid’s future remains undecided, several cap-rich franchises are already preparing for a potential “2026 free agency frenzy” in case the superstar chooses not to re-sign with the Oilers. In fact, there is already talk that the Toronto Maple Leafs are emerging as a potential destination.

Better Collective Logo