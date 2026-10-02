Why isn’t Charlie McAvoy playing today, Oct. 2, for Bruins vs Jets?

Charlie McAvoy isn't suiting up as the Boston Bruins play against the Winnipeg Jets on October 2, 2026.

The Boston Bruins have two games played in the 2026 NHL season, but they now face off against the Winnipeg Jets on the ice. However, Charlie McAvoy won’t be able to play alongside his teammates.

Charlie McAvoy is not playing against the Jets because he is serving a six-game suspension to start the 2026-27 NHL regular season. McAvoy got the suspension because of a two-handed slash on Buffalo Sabres forward Zach Benson.

The action happened last season, in Game 6 of the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 1, 2026. Given how that ended the Bruins’ season, McAvoy is just starting to serve his suspension now.

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Why did McAvoy slashed Benson?

The Boston Bruins defenseman slashed Zach Benson in retaliation for being tripped and slew-footed into the boards during the final minutes of Game 6 in their playoff series.

The #NHLBruins open their season at home vs. #NYR — JJ Peterka will start on the top line and Charlie McAvoy will be serving Game 1 of his 6-game suspension. pic.twitter.com/dRcPajirNK — Daily Faceoff – Fantasy (@DFOFantasy) September 29, 2026

McAvoy was quick to get on his feet and skated towards Benson at full force and proceded to slash him right in front of the referee. There was 1:31 remaining in the third period and the Sabres were leading 4-1. It was an all-time moment of frustration.

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When will McAvoy return?

McAvoy won’t play against the Jets, but he still needs to serve five more games after that to be fully free of ban. Hence, his eligible return date is October 13, 2026, when the Bruins face the San Jose Sharks.

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