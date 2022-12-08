England and France clash off on Saturday at the Al Bayt Stadium in the Quarter-Finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Check out how to watch or live stream free the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

England and France will go toe-to-toe at the Al Bayt Stadium in the 2022 Qatar World Cup Quarter-Finals on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 2:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Knockout Stage soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. If you are in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (free trial).

This will be their 32nd overall meeting. Expectedly, England are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having won 17 times so far, while the France men's national team have emerged triumphant on nine occasions to this day. The remaining match ended in a draw.

Their most recent duel was played on June 13, 2017, and it ended in a 3-2 win for the French in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time to decide who will face the winner of the Morocco vs Portugal matchup in the Semi-Finals.

England vs France: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Location: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Live Stream: fuboTV (free trial)

England vs France: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

England vs France: Storylines

England had to beat Senegal 3-0 to get to the Qatar World Cup Quarter-Finals. Meanwhile, France set up a meeting with the 2018 Semifinalists after overcoming Poland 3-1 in the Round of 16.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to May 10, 1923, and it ended in a 4-1 win for the Three Lions in an International Friendly. Thanks to this exciting Quarter-Finals clash, we will see who will qualify or miss out on the next round.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free England vs France in the U.S.

The 2022 Qatar World Cup Quarter-Finals game between England and France, to be played on Saturday, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, will be broadcasted on fuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options include Futbol de Primera Radio, Sling, UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Network, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC, FOX Sports App, Peacock, Foxsports.com.

England vs France: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of France. BetMGM see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them 2.35 odds to progress to the next round. England, meanwhile, have 3.00 odds to cause an upset in this match, while a tie would result in a 3.30 payout.

BetMGM England 3.00 Tie 3.30 France 2.35

* Odds by BetMGM