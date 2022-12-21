In the wake of his obscene gesture when receiving the award, a French politician has called on FIFA to revoke the Golden Glove from Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano 'Dibu' Martinez.

Argentina and France have delivered one of the most memorable FIFA World Cup finals in years. In the end, it was Lionel Messi's team that emerged victorious, mainly thanks to Emiliano Martinez.

Not only did the Aston Villa goalkeeper made a crucial save in the dying minutes of the extra time, but he also got into the French players' heads in the shootout, saving Kingsley Coman's kick before Aurelien Tchouameni's miss.

Dibu, however, has sparked controversy because of his actions both on and off the field, especially in the post-match celebrations. In fact, a French politian is now asking FIFA to revoke the Golden Glove from Martinez due to an obscene gesture.

French politician wants FIFA to revoke Golden Glove award from Emiliano Martinez

Martinez celebrated his Golden Glove award at Qatar 2022 the same way he did at the 2021 Copa America, forgetting his manners. French politian Karl Olive was disgusted with Dibu's gesture, saying FIFA should revoke the award from him.

In only a year since becoming Argentina's starting goalkeeper, Dibu has already become a controversial figure in world soccer. He doesn't seem to care too much about it, as long as he continues to win trophies for his nation.