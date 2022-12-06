Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement, Gonzalo Ramos, scored 3 goals in his team's win over Switzerland. Here we will tell you how many hat-tricks have been scored in the history of the World Cups.

How many Hat-trick have been scored in the history of the World Cups?

Portugal overwhelmingly beat Switzerland 6-1. The Portuguese were expected to win this game, but not as forcefully as they did. The figure was Gonzalo Ramos, who scored 3 of his team's 6 goals. Here we tell you how many hat-tricks have been scored in the history of the World Cup.

He was the replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, something that raised doubts, because despite his seniority, CR7 is still one of the best players in the world and his talent is unquestionable. However, the coach decided to remove the star and put in his place the Benfica striker, Gonzalo Ramos, one of the promises of Portuguese soccer.

The game proved that Costa Santos was right, as Ramos was the big star of the game in which Portugal crushed Switzerland 6-1. The young talent scored no less than 3 goals, which was undoubtedly a brilliant performance, which will allow him to go down in history as one of the few footballers capable of scoring a hat-trick in a World Cup.

Hat-tricks in the World Cup

Gonzalo Ramos' Hat-trick is the first of this Qatar 2022 World Cup. The previous World Cup, Russia 2018 had 2: Harry Kane's against Panama, and Cristiano Ronaldo's (whom Ramos replaced in the game against Switzerland) against Spain. Furthermore, the Benfica striker is the fourth player to score 3 or more goals in a World Cup game.

Eusebio in England 1966 against North Korea (that day he scored 4 goals), Pauleta in Korea-Japan 2002 against Poland and Cristiano Ronaldo in Russia 2018 against Spain were the other three Portuguese who achieved this feat.

Argentine Gabriel Batistusta holds the record for being the only player to score a hat-trick in two World Cups. In total, in all editions including this one, a total of 53 hat-tricks have been scored. Gonzalo Ramos has undoubtedly entered history with his performance against Switzerland.

