Netherlands and USMNT will face each other for the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

The final phase of the tournament begins and from here the margin of error ends. From now on this is win or go home. The round of 16 will have this duel that promises to be intense and of great interest. On the one hand, there will be the Netherlands, who finished as leaders in their group without major difficulties and are one of the favorites.

USMNT know that they are not favorites to win this game, although they are confident that they can play a tough game against the Dutch just as they did against England. The American team showed in the group stage that they have the tools to play against stronger teams, and they seek to be the big surprise by eliminating a candidate for the title.

Netherlands vs USMNT: Date

This Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game between Netherlands and USMNT at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar will be played this Saturday, December 3 at 10:00 AM (ET).

Netherlands vs USMNT: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Netherlands vs USMNT

Netherlands and USMNT will play this Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game on Saturday, December 3 at 10:00 AM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m). Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other option: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, Futbol de Primera Radio, SiriusXM FC, Sling, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Telemundo, FOX Network.

