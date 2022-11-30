Mexico has been a resounding disappointment at Qatar 2022, with very little margin for error a draw against Saudi Arabia would mean certain doom.

Qatar 2022: What happens if Mexico and Saudi Arabia tie in the FIFA World Cup?

Mexico has disappointed at the FIFA World Cup. Tata Martino’s side came into the tournament with a lot of questions and have provided little answers. A boring and lifeless draw with Poland was followed by a disappointing defeat to Argentina.

Now with only one point from six in play, Mexico needs a win to stay alive, but they also need to score goals, if not El Tri will be heading home a lot sooner than they expected.

What happens if El Tri only muster a draw against the darlings of Qatar 2022, Saudi Arabia?

What would a draw between Mexico and Saudi Arabia mean?

A draw would be a death nail for Mexico as they would only earn two points from the group stage. Mexico must defeat Saudi Arabia to have any chance of getting to the round of 16.

The last time El Tri failed to get out of the first round of a World Cup was in 1978 in Argentina. From 1986 until 2018 (except in 1990), El Tri have at least made a round of 16 appearance.