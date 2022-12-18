The reigning champions are having extraordinary performances looking for the title in Qatar 2022. Read here to find out who has the most World Cup goals so far for France.

France are trying to become only the third team in history that win back-to-back editions of the World Cup. Italy did it in 1934 and 1938 with great players such as Angelo Schiavio and Silvio Piola. Then, Brazil also completed the feat in 1958 and 1962 with a stellar roster led by a youngster named Pele.

France started the group stage in the Qatar 2022 World Cup with comfortable wins against Australia and Denmark, but finished with a loss facing Tunisia. In the Round of 16, they eliminated Poland (3-1) and in the quarterfinals survived a thriller with England (2-1). Then, in the semifals, Les Bleus defeated Morocco.

Throughout this extraordinary campaign, there have been important names on attack who have left their mark in the Qatar 2022 World Cup scoring list. Read here to find out who has the most World Cup goals for France.

Who has the most World Cup goals for France?

Kylian Mbappe has the most goals scored for France in the Qatar 2022 World Cup with five. Mbappe got his first goal during a 4-1 victory against Australia. Then, in the second game of Group D, the striker made the two goals which gave his squad a 2-1 win over Denmark and a ticket to the Round of 16 where he made two more facing Poland.

At 23-years old, Kylian Mbappe already has nine total goals in World Cup history. At this pace, it's very probable that he will eventually surpass the top scorer ever in the tournament: Miroslav Klose (16).

Olivier Giroud is also having an amazing performance in the Qatar 2022 World Cup with four goals. During the Round of 16 match against Poland, Giroud became the top scorer in France's history.