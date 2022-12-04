In one of the biggest surprises at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Raheem Sterling will not play in the Round of 16 game against Senegal. Read here to find out the important reasons why Gareth Southgate made this shocking decision.

England are a favorite to win the Qatar 2022 World Cup with a stellar roster of players such as Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish. The famous Three Lions won the tournament at home in 1966 and haven't even reached the final again. After that, their best performances were the semifinals in Italy 1990 and Russia 2018.

During the first round in Qatar 2022, England dominated Group B. They defeated Iran (6-2), tied with the United States (0-0) and beat Wales (3-0). That way, Gareth Southgate's team clinched a ticket to the Round of 16 as first place. Now, the next challenge is Senegal, the runner-up from Group A.

Raheem Sterling had been one of the key players for England during the group stage. He started the first two games and scored a goal against Iran. Then, he got some rest in the third matchup facing Wales. Now, he was supposed to be essential in the Round of 16 to beat Senegal, but the 27-year old is surprisingly out.

Why is Raheem Sterling not playing in England vs Senegal?

Raheem Sterling is not playing against Senegal in the Round of 16 for personal reasons. Furthermore, in a very shocking turn of events, the striker is also not available to come from the bench for the single-elimination game. Phil Foden gets the call to take his place on attack with Harry Kane.

"Raheem Sterling is not available for selection for the #ThreeLions tonight as he is dealing with a family matter", was the message by the FA to confirm the news on Twitter.