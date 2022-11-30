The American star scored a vital goal against Iran to put the USMNT into the second round of the FIFA World Cup, as a result Pulisic left the match with an abdominal injury.

Leave it all on the line, that’s what Christian Pulisic did when he scored the USMNT’s 38th minute goal to take the lead over Iran in their final group stage match. That determination and goal was all the USMNT needed and qualified second to play the Netherlands on Saturday in the round of 16.

For Pulisic this World Cup has been a sort of redemption and affirmation of his abilities, reduced to a bit role at Chelsea, “Captain America” has produced two man of the match performances at the FIFA World Cup and has added a goal to his first game assist. While not overtly above and beyond the rest, Pulisic has played his part to perfection and has been one of the biggest bright spots on the USMNT.

After leaving the field at the start of the second half and sending pictures from his hospital bed, Pulisic's injury is not as bad as originally feared and he might just make it to the round of 16 match against the Netherlands.

How long will Christian Pulisic be out?

According to USMNT captain Tyler Adams, not for very long, on Good Morning America, Adams stated, “(Pulisic) is doing alright, he’s in great spirits, feeling a lot better… he’ll be ready for the next game.”

Officially by US Soccer, Pulisic has been listed day to day given his knock. For USMNT fans the news comes as a relief as Pulisic has a history of injury issues mixed in with dominating and world class performances.

One thing is for certain, Christian Pulisic has grabbed the World Cup by the horns and has silenced many critics about his level of play this season by saving his best stuff for the biggest stage.