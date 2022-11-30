South Korea and Portugal clash off on Friday at the Education City Stadium for Matchday 3 of Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

South Korea and Portugal will play against each other at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan on the third matchday of the 2022 Qatar World Cup Group Stage on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 10:00 AM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Group H Matchday 3 soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. For example, if you are in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (free trial).

This will be their second overall meeting. Unexpectedly, South Korea are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having won their only duel so far, while Portugal are yet to emerge triumphant to this day. No matches have ended in a draw.

Their only duel was played on June 14, 2002, and it ended in a surprising 1-0 win for the Koreans in the 2002 World Cup. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the early stages of the 2022 World Cup.

South Korea vs Portugal: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 2, 2022

Time: 10:00 AM (ET)

Location: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

Live Stream: fuboTV (free trial)

South Korea vs Portugal: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

South Korea vs Portugal: Storylines

South Korea have one draw and one loss in the two games they have played in Qatar. Meanwhile, in the previous two matchdays, Portugal won both times. The European team currently sit in first place in Group H with six points won after two games. On the other hand, the squad from the Far East are placed two positions below them, in third place in the Group H table with one point in two matches so far.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free South Korea vs Portugal in the U.S.

The 2022 Qatar World Cup Group H Matchday 3 game between South Korea and Portugal, to be played on Friday, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, will be broadcasted on fuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. In the US, if you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Other options include Peacock, UFORIA App, Futbol de Primera Radio, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo, Sling, FOX Network, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App.

South Korea vs Portugal: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Portugal. BetMGM see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them 1.61 odds to grab the three points. South Korea, meanwhile, have 5.25 odds to cause an upset in the final Group Stage match, while a tie would result in a 4.10 payout.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM South Korea 5.25 Tie 4.10 Portugal 1.61

* Odds by BetMGM