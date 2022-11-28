South Korea will play against Portugal in a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

South Korea vs Portugal: Date, Time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US the Qatar 2022 World Cup

South Korea will face Portugal in what will be a Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

Portugal is one of the few teams that, after the first two Matchdays, have secured their place in the round of 16. This was thanks to their great victories against Ghana 3-2 and Uruguay 2-0. It is likely that for this reason the coach decides not to use the starters for this game, since with the tie he ensures the leadership of the group.

In the case of South Korea, it's an all or nothing game for them. If the Portuguese coach finally decides to use an alternative team, the Koreans will have a good chance. They need victory, and after Ghana they don't win, or if Uruguay wins it won't be by much difference. In the event of a tie, they must beat Portugal by at least 3 goals difference.

South Korea vs Portugal: Date

This Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game between South Korea and Portugal at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar will be played this Friday, December 2 at 10:00 AM (ET).

South Korea vs Portugal: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch South Korea vs Portugal

South Korea and Portugal will play this Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game on Friday, December 2 at 10:00 AM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m). Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other option: UFORIA App, Futbol de Primera Radio, SiriusXM FC, Sling, Foxsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, FOX Network, FOX Sports App.

