Brazil play against Serbia at Lusail Iconic Stadium for the Group Stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Brazil vs Serbia: Predictions, odds and how to watch Qatar 2022 World Cup in the US

Brazil are ready to face Serbia at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This Group Stage game will take place at Lusail Iconic Stadium. The Brazilians want to win the sixth World Cup.

Brazil are big favourites, but the last time they played in the World Cup they had no luck getting past the Quarter-finals and the worst thing is that they have a similar squad that failed during the previous World Cup.

Serbia are tough and strong, and they are likely to have a better defense playing as underdogs against a big favorite. Serbia's midfield is made up of 13 players ready to stop the Brazilians.

Brazil vs Serbia: Match Information

Date: Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Location: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail, Qatar.

Live Stream: FuboTV, Peacock.

Brazil vs Serbia: Times by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

Brazil vs Serbia: Storylines

Brazil were humiliated during the 2014 World Cup that was hosted in their country, nobody forgets that game against Germany. But now things are different, they have a slightly better squad but with obvious defensive holes. Neymar and Richarlison will be the key players for the attacking strategy.

Serbia were eliminated three times in the Group Stage during three World Cups in the 21st century, the only time they came close to winning a World Cup was during the 1962 edition in Chile, they finished in 4th place.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Brazil vs Serbia in the U.S.

This Qatar 2022 World Cup game in the Group Stage will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and Peacock, and other options to watch the game in the US are FOX Network, UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC, Sling, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App.

Brazil vs Serbia: Predictions And Odds

Brazil are favorites with 1.49 odds. Serbia are underdogs with 6.50 odds. The draw is offered at 4.33 odds.

BetMGM Brazil 1.49 Draw 4.33 Serbia 6.50

* Odds via BetMGM.