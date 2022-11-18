England will play against Iran in group stage game of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

England and Iran will face each other in what will be a 2022 Qatar World Cup group stage game. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Activity begins in group B of this Qatar 2022 World Cup and the main favorites to finish as leaders are just playing. England have a great squad led by Tottenham striker Harry Kane, and they hope they can finish in first place and improve on what they did at Russia 2018 where they reached the semi-finals.

On the Iranian side, they are a team that has grown a lot in recent years and has a really tough team. Although they are not one of the favorites to advance to the round (in fact, the favorites for second place are the United States and Wales), they want to surprise and go as far as possible.

England vs Iran: Date

This 2022 Qatar World Cup group stage game between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar will be played this Monday, November 21 at 8:00 AM (ET).

England vs Iran: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch England vs Iran

England and Iran will play this 2022 Qatar World Cup group stage game on Monday, November 21 at 8:00 AM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock. Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other option: Telemundo, Foxsports.com, UFORIA App, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, FOX Sports App.

