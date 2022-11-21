England will face USMNT in a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

England will play against USMNT in what will be a Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

As expected, England confirmed their favoritism to win the group with a resounding victory over Iran. The English team looked very solid against the Iranians who did not find their best version. Now they will look for a victory that will allow them to reach 6 points and practically secure their ticket to the round of 16.

However, this time they will have a more difficult rival, since they must face the United States, a team that, although it was not one of the best in the Concacaf qualifiers, has some stars among which Pulisic stands out. Even if England are favorites, it would be a mistake to underestimate the Americans.

England vs USMNT: Date

This 2022 Qatar World Cup group stage game between England and USMNT at the Al Khor Stadium in Jor, Qatar will be played this Friday, November 25 at 2:00 PM (ET).

England vs USMNT: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch England vs USMNT

England and USMNT will play this Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game on Friday, November 25 at 2:00 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock. Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other option: SiriusXM FC, UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports App, Sling, Foxsports.com, Telemundo, FOX Network.

