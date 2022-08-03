The Team Base Camp for the United States Men's National Team at the upcoming FIFA World Cup will be one of the most unique. Discover the island where Christian Pulisic and company will stay during their stay in Qatar 2022.

Christian Pulisic's USMNT carries on its back the burden of healing a painful wound from its fans: being left out of Russia 2018. At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, they must be ready to leave everything on the field in order to reach the top.

Qatar 2022 awakens expectations among U.S. soccer fans, since the Stars and Stripes will participate in it with a very interesting generation of players who have in common the invaluable experience in European soccer, the best in the world.

Thus, US Soccer has bet on providing the best possible shelter for Pulisic, McKennie, Weah, Steffen, Reyna and company so that they can be at the peak of their performance during the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. One of his measures was to provide them with a fantastic Team Base Camp. Find out below the details of the complexes where the USMNT will be staying and training during their participation in this tournament.

The pearl of the USMNT: its base camp hotel

Although Qatar's 11,571-square-kilometer surface area complicates the issue of absolute privacy for the National Teams qualifying for the FIFA World Cup, the USMNT chose a headquarters that will provide the least possible amount of distraction while maintaining luxury and comfort: the five-star hotel Marsa Malaz Kempinski in Doha.

This hotel, managed by the international chain Kempiski, is located on the Pearl, the artificial island created by human hands, with an area of 4 square kilometers, which cost 15 billion dollars to build. Popular for being the first freehold ownership land by foreign nationals in Qatar.

The Marsa Malaz Kempinski hotel will place the USMNT within easy reach of the various venues it is guaranteed to visit during its minimum 15-day stay at Qatar 2022. For starters, it is less than 15 kilometers from downtown Doha.

-Marsa Malaz Kempinski to Al Gharafa SC Stadium - (Training stadium) 14 kilometers

-Marsa Malaz Kempinski to Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium - (USMNT vs Wales) - 27 kilometers

-Marsa Malaz Kempinski to Al Bayt Stadium - (England vs USMNT) - 45 kilometers

-Marsa Malaz Kempinski to Al Thumama Stadium - (Iran vs USMNT) - 30 kilometers

Among the amenities that Christian Pulisic and the USMNT will have at their hotel during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 are access to a private beach and several pools, water sports, paddle and tennis courts, a fitness center, a luxury spa and restaurants. In addition, a total of 281 rooms have a view of the Arabic Gulf.

USMNT training ground during the FIFA World Cup

While the comfort and rest of the team is key during a tournament as demanding as the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be, the counterpart is also vital, that of work and maximum effort: the training camp in which the strategy to defeat Wales, England and Iran must be mastered.

The USMNT will work under Gregg Berhalter at the Al Gharafa SC Stadium, known locally as the Thani bin Jassim Stadium. This venue is used by Al Gharafa SC, the fourth winningest team in the history of the Qatari league, and the home of former players such as Paulo Wanchope, Marcel Desailly, Wesley Sneijder and Ze Roberto.

This stadium has a capacity for more than 21,000 spectators and has natural grass. It is a multipurpose venue used mainly for soccer practice. It hosted the AFC Asian Cup held in 2011. It was initially considered to be part of the stadiums that would host Qatar 2022 matches, but it gradually lost its place to the new stadiums built.