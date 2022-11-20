Germany and Japan clash off at the Khalifa International Stadium for Matchday 1 of Group E of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Germany and Japan will clash at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on the opening matchday of the 2022 Qatar World Cup Group Stage. Here you will find when and how to watch this thrilling Group E Matchday 1 soccer game in the US. To watch the game in the US tune in to fuboTV (free trial).

This will be their fifth overall meeting. Japan are yet to grab a triumph in head-to-head clashes, with Germany having celebrated a victory on two occasions so far, while the remaining two matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on May 30, 2006, and it ended in a 2-2 draw in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the early stages of the 2022 World Cup.

Germany vs Japan: Date

The 2022 Qatar World Cup Group E Matchday 1 game between Germany and Japan will be played on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

Germany vs Japan: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Germany vs Japan

The game to be played between Germany and Japan on the opening matchday of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E will be broadcasted on fuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. In the US, if you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Other options include Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock, SiriusXM FC, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, UFORIA App, Telemundo, Sling.

