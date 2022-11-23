In one of the most anticipated games of the first round, Portugal face off with Ghana in Group H of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The match will be played at Stadium 974 on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. The game will be available for the US in fuboTV (7-day free trial) and PeacockTV (limited-time offer for 0.99/m).
Portugal are on their sixth consecutive World Cup (eighth overall) and many experts believe this might be the top roster in their entire history. Their best participations have been a third-place in 1966 led by Eusebio and a fourth-place in Germany 2006 commanded by Figo.
Ghana survived a very difficult qualifying process. In the second round, they almost got eliminated by South Africa. Then, on the third and final round, one away goal was the difference in a home-away series with Nigeria which ended 1-1 on the aggregate score. Now, they're ready to become a surprise like in 2010 when the team reached the quarterfinals.
Portugal vs Ghana: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 1 PM
Australia: 2 AM (AEST) (Friday, November 25)
Bangladesh: 10 PM
Belgium: 5 PM
Brazil: 1 PM
Cameroon: 5 PM
Canada: 11 AM (ET)
Costa Rica: 10 AM
Croatia: 5 PM
Denmark: 5 PM
Ecuador: 11 AM
Egypt: 6 PM
France: 5 PM
Germany: 5 PM
Ghana: 4 PM
India: 9:30 PM
Indonesia: 12 AM (Friday, November 25)
Iran: 7:30 PM
Ireland: 4 PM
Israel: 6 PM
Italy: 5 PM
Jamaica: 11 AM
Japan: 1 AM (Friday, November 25)
Kenya: 7 PM
Malaysia: 12 AM (Friday, November 25)
Mexico: 10 AM (CDMX)
Morocco: 5 PM
Netherlands: 5 PM
New Zealand: 5 AM (Friday, November 25)
Nigeria: 5 PM
Norway: 5 PM
Poland: 5 PM
Portugal: 4 PM
Qatar: 7 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7 PM
Senegal: 4 PM
Serbia: 5 PM
Singapore: 12 AM (Friday, November 25)
South Africa: 6 PM
South Korea: 1 AM (Friday, November 25)
Spain: 5 PM
Sweden: 5 PM
Switzerland: 5 PM
Tanzania: 7 PM
Trinidad & Tobago: 12 PM
Tunisia: 5 PM
Uganda: 7 PM
UAE: 8 PM
UK: 4 PM
United States: 11 AM (ET)
Portugal vs Ghana: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Argentina
Australia: SBS, SBS On Demand
Bangladesh: T Sports, Toffee Live, Gazi TV
Belgium: Canvas, Tipik, RTBF Auvio Direct, rtbf.be/sport, Sporza
Brazil: SporTV, Globo, GloboEsporte.com, NOW NET e Claro, Canais Globo
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, CRTV Sports, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, New World Sport1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football
Canada: TSN App, RDS App, TSN.ca, TSN3, RDS, TSN1
Costa Rica: TD +, TDMAX, TUDN, Teletica Radio 91.5, Sky HD
Croatia: HRT 2
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, NRK1, TV2 Denmark
Ecuador: CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Sports App
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: Servus TV, ZDF, Magenta Sport
Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, GTV Sports+, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
India: JioTV, Sports18 HD, Voot Select, DD Sports, Sports18
Indonesia: SCTV, Moji, Vidio
Iran: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: RTE Player, TalkSport Radio UK, STV Scotland, RTE 2, BBC Radio 5 Live, The ITV Hub, ITV 1 UK
Israel: KAN 11
Italy: RAI 2, RaiPlay
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Japan: AbemaTV, TV Asahi
Kenya: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, KBC Channel 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: TV Okey, Astro FIFA World Cup 1, Astro Arena 2, RTM TV2 , Astro Go, Sukan RTM, Unifi TV
Mexico: Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Sky HD, Azteca 7, VIX+, TUDN En Vivo, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: NPO 1, Canvas, NPO Start
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: NRK1, NRK TV
Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP1, TVP Sport App, TVP Sport
Portugal: TVI Player, TVI, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, Antena 1 - RTP
Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, RTS 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, New World Sport1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Serbia: RTS 1, HRT 2, Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel TV GO, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport PSL, SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360, sabcsportonline.co.za, SABC 2, SABC Sport, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Laliga, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport CSN, DStv App, SuperSport Football
South Korea: MBC Korea, SBS Korea, KBS2 Korea
Spain: Gol Mundial
Sweden: NRK1, Discovery+, C More Sweden, TV4 Sweden
Switzerland: SRF zwei, RSI La 2, RTS 2, RTS Sport, SRF Play
Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Trinidad & Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean
Tunisia: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, UBC TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Variety, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, New World Sport1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA
UK: TalkSport Radio UK, The ITV Hub, STV Player, BBC Radio 5 Live, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland
United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Peacock (limited-time offer for 0.99/m), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, Fox Sports 1, UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com
