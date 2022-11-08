The Prince of Wales sat down with England World Cup hopefuls, Declan Rice and Harry Kane to discuss England’s past disappointments.

Prince William had a bit of a chat with Tottenham striker Harry Kane and West Ham’ s Declan Rice ahead of England’s World Cup roster announcement. The Prince of Wales talked about the effects soccer had on mental health in which he made a statement that raised a few eyebrows.

During the conversation the prince stated that England’s past tournament let downs taught him to deal with “disappointment”. England had lost the Euro 2020 final to Italy and has come up egged face in every World Cup since 1966.

On social media many fans made jest of how ‘awkward’ the comment was, especially to two major players of the England squad heading into Qatar 2022.

Prince William on disappointing England matches

“You learn by playing a number of times, and many other things in life, that disappointment is part of life and how you handle it is crucial.

“Handling some of those really disappointing England results in the past, that was hard.

“I found that really difficult, because again the same euphoria that we had comes crashing down.

“You feel high and all together, and then normal life just gets on again.”

William also spoke about his school days where he played games with as many as 60 kids kicking a ball and running after it. The Prince admitted to playing as defender during those days.

England will face Iran, United States, and Wales at the 2022 World Cup in a group the Three Lions should win.