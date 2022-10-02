With less than 50 days to the FIFA World Cup, there is a big question still to answer for the fans: Are tickets available for the games to be played at Qatar 2022?

In November, the whole world will stop for a month thanks to Qatar 2022. Some people will stay at home to watch all the games, but others have decided to travel to the Asian country and live the full experience by themselves.

Of course it has not been quite easy to get the tickets for the next FIFA World Cup. People are already warming up for the games they are going to, but there are still some fans that are trying to get the last ones available.

Qatar 2022: Tickets availability for the next FIFA World Cup

There are some doubts surrounding ticket availability for Qatar 2022 with less than 50 days away from the tournament. The organization put 3 million tickets on sale since the beginning, but they haven't been sold out yet.

Back in August, FIFA announced that over 2.45 million tickets were already sold and the Last Minute Sale would start in September. Around 500,000 seats were still available in this final opportunity for the fans.

As said before, the Last Minute Sale started on Tuesday, September 27 at noon Doha, Qatar, i.e. 4:00 AM (CT). It was a First-Come First-Served procedure, so the fans needed to have all the documents required by the organization ready in order to reserve a place.

Five days away from the beginning of this last opportunity, there's still, according to a message on FIFA's website, tickets available for Qatar 2022, but it is uncertain the certain amount.

According to the rules for the Last Minute Sale, fans could reserve a spot only if they had all the requirements ready, including a credit card that could hold the amount of tickets to be purchased.

Of course the official sale is not the only one available right now. FIFA has a re-sale method that helps the ones that can't attend to the games they bought tickets for, so those are also onoccupied and ready to be purchased.