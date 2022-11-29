La Tri has a big chance to make it to the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, here are the scenarios for Ecuador to qualify to the next round.

Ecuador has been one of the surprises of the FIFA World Cup, led by Enner Valencia, La Tri is in a perfect position to qualify for the Round of 16 of the World Cup. Gustavo Alfaro’s side jumped out to a 2-0 win over Qatar and later drew the Netherlands 1-1 in a game Ecuador truly showed their talents.

Entering their final match in Group A, Ecuador and Senegal both have a chance to qualify for the next round. At the moment Netherlands and Ecuador are tied on 4 points with Senegal with 3, followed by host Qatar with 0 points.

Here are the scenarios for La Tri if they lose, draw, or defeat Senegal tonight and what their chances are of making the round of 16. One thing is for certain it’s all in Ecuador’s hands entering the match. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).

How does Ecuador qualify for round of 16

With a win over Senegal, Ecuador will qualify for the next round of Qatar 2022, it could even possibly put them in first place but that depends on goal differential with the Netherlands, if they defeat Qatar. A draw would also qualify Ecuador for the next round as Senegal would only have 4 points to Ecuador’s 5.

A loss to Senegal would be the death nail for Ecuador since Senegal would leapfrog them in the standings and assuming the Netherlands lose to Qatar, something that seems doubtful, Ecuador would need goal differential to get through.

At the moment Ecuador is tied with the Netherlands on goal differential and if Ecuador lost they would need the Netherlands to lose to Qatar by a bigger margin.