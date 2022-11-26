Qatar 2022 is well underway, with teams entering the crucial stages of the group phase to try and seal a place in the round of 16. Let's take a look at how many teams have already qualified for the knockout round of the FIFA World Cup.

Qatar 2022: Which teams are already qualified for the round of 16?

The soccer community has been waiting it for years, and Qatar 2022 hasn't failed to deliver. The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup had a fantastic start for fans, who are in for a treat as the group stage promises to have a nail-biting finale.

Argentina have work to do in Group C after losing to Saudi Arabia in their debut, while Mexico also aim to succeed in their round of 16 push. Elsewhere, Germany are under pressure in the wake of a shocking defeat to Japan.

Though there will be a lot to be played for on Matchday 3, the second round of group stage play has already sealed other nations' fate. While Qatar became the first team to be eliminated from knockout stage contention, other sides have punched their ticket to the next round.

How many teams are qualified for the knockout stage?

With their triumph over Denmark on Matchday 2, France became the first team to qualify for the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup. Therefore, Les Bleus have ended the "curse of the champion" to keep their back-to-back title hopes alive.

