England need all the best players available, but Chilwell was not one of those top players Southgate had in mind in the wake of callups. Check here why he isn't playing.

Qatar 2022: Why is Ben Chilwell not playing for England in the FIFA World Cup?

England are one of the top favorites to reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage, but there is still a long way to go to get to that stage. For now England are one of the Big Four European Teams along with Spain, France and Germany.

Chilwell was supposed to be one of the left-backs to support the English defense during the World Cup knowing how important he is to Chelsea in the Premier League. But things ended differently for him.

England's national team's first World Cup game will be on November 21, 2022 against Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Ryyan.

Why is Ben Chilwell missing the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

Ben Chilwell will not be available to play for England due to an injury he suffered during the Chelsea – Dinamo Zagreb game, he had to leave that game which Chelsea won 2-1 two minutes before the final whistle.

The last time Chilwell played for England's national team was on September 26, 2022 against Germany. So far Chilwell has 17 caps and a single goal for the national team. Check the World Cup predictor to see if England can reach the knockout stage.

Chilwell has been playing for Chelsea since 2020, but previously he spent five years with Leicester City and a brief stint with Huddersfield Town.