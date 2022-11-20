Qatar will face Senegal in group stage game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

Qatar will play against Senegal in what will be a Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Senegal play a key game when they face Qatar. The Africans are, along with Ecuador, the favorites to take second place in the group and for this it will be important to obtain a good result against the locals to reach the final Matchday against the South Americans in the best possible way.

The locals seek to be the big surprise in the tournament of which they are the organizers.However, their start to the World Cup has not been the best, as they have been clearly outclassed by Ecuador, who dominated the game from start to finish. They need a victory if they are to have any hope.

Qatar vs Senegal: Date

This Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game between Qatar and Senegal at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar will be played this Friday, November 25 at 8:00 AM (ET).

Qatar vs Senegal: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Qatar vs Senegal

Qatar and Senegal will play this Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game on Friday, November 25 at 8:00 AM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock. Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other option: Sling, Telemundo, FOX Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC.

