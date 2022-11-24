Qatar will face Senegal in a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Qatar vs Senegal: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free this Qatar 2022 World Cup game in your country

Qatar and Senegal will face each other in a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the United States, you can enjoy all the action of this game through FuboTV (free trial).

Both teams come from losing in their first game. In the case of the locals, it was 2-0 against Ecuador in a game in which they could have received more goals. They know that this is their last chance to fight for second place in the group. A draw would leave them very complicated, while a loss would practically eliminate them.

Senegal also lost 2-0, but in their case the game was different. The match against the Netherlands was very even, and in fact during the first half the Africans were outclassed. They are candidates to take second place along with Ecuador, but for that they need to win this game and go in search of qualification with the South Americans in the final Matchday.

Qatar vs Senegal: Kick-Off Time

Qatar will face Senegal in a Qatar 2022 group stage game this Friday, November 25 at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

To have fun and prepare for the World Cup, we invite you to try the simulator. Click here and make your predictions for this Qatar 2022.

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Australia: 11:00 PM

Bangladesh: 7:00 PM

Belgium: 2:00 PM

Brazil: 10:00 AM

Cameroon: 2:00 PM

Canada: 8:00 AM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 7:00 AM

Croatia: 2:00 PM

Denmark: 2:00 PM

Ecuador: 8:00 AM

Egypt: 3:00 PM

France: 2:00 PM

Germany: 2:00 PM

Ghana: 1:00 PM

India: 6:30 PM

Indonesia: 8:00 PM

Iran: 4:30 PM

Ireland: 1:00 PM

Israel: 4:00 PM

Italy: 2:00 PM

Jamaica: 8:00 AM

Japan: 10:00 PM

Kenya: 4:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Morocco: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 2:00 PM

New Zealand: 1:00 AM (November 26)

Nigeria: 2:00 PM

Norway: 2:00 PM

Poland: 2:00 PM

Portugal: 1:00 PM

Qatar: 4:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 4:00 PM

Senegal: 1:00 PM

Serbia: 2:00 PM

Singapore: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

South Korea: 10:00 PM (November 26)

Spain: 2:00 PM

Sweden: 2:00 PM

Switzerland: 2:00 PM

Tanzania: 4:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 9:00 AM

Tunisia: 2:00 PM

Uganda: 4:00 PM

UAE: 5:00 PM

UK: 1:00 PM

United States: 8:00 AM (ET)

Qatar vs Senegal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Public Television, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DeporTV, DIRECTV Sports App

Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS

Bangladesh: Toffee Live, Gazi TV, T Sports

Belgium: Tipik, Sporza, Één, RTBF Auvio Direct, rtbf.be/sport

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, Canais Globo, Globo, SporTV, GloboEsporte.com

Cameroon: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, New World Sport1, CRTV Sports, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Canada: TSN1, TSN App, TSN3, RDS App, TSN4, RDS, TSN.ca, TSN5

Croatia: HRT 2

Denmark: TV2 Denmark, NRK1, TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: Soccer Channel, DIRECTV Sports App, Teleamazonas, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, CNT Play

Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1

Germany: Magenta Sport, Das Erste

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Grandstand ROA, GTV Sports+, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA

India: Voot Select, Sports18 HD, JioTV, Sports18

Indonesia: SCTV, Video, Moji

International: FIFA+

Iran: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

Ireland: RTE 2, BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport Web, Talksport 2 Radio UK, RTE Player, BBC iPlayer

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RAI 2, RaiPlay

Jamaica: csport.tv

Japan: NHK Japan, AbemaTV

Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, KBC Channel 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select Premier 1, SuperSport GOtv Premier Select League ROA

South Korea: kbs korea

Malaysia: Astro Arena 2, Astro FIFA World Cup 1, Astro Go

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

Netherlands: NPO Start, Één, NPO 1

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Norway: NRKTV, NRK1

Poland: TVP Sport App, sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport, TVP1

Portugal: Antena 1 – RTP, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, RTS 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Variety, New World Sport1, SuperSport Maximo 1

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, RTS 1, HRT 2

Singapore: Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, Starhub FIFA World Cup, StarHub TV+, Singtel TV GO

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, sabcsportonline.co.za, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Supersport Grandstand, SABC 1, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Super Football, SABC Sport

Spain: World Goal

Sweden: Discovery+, TV4 Sweden, C More Sweden, NRK1

Switzerland: RSI La 2, SRF zwei, RTS 2, RTS Sport, SRF Play

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Tunisia: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety, UBC TV, New World Sport1, SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo 2, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

United Kingdom: BBC Sport Web, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC One, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BBC iPlayer

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, Foxsports.com, UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Sling, Telemundo, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1

Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here.

