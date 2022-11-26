Tunisia and France clash off at the Education City Stadium for Matchday 3 of Group D of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Tunisia and France will face at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan on the third matchday of the 2022 Qatar World Cup Group Stage. Here you will find when and how to watch this thrilling Group D Matchday 3 soccer game in the US. To watch the game in the US tune in to fuboTV (free trial).

This will be their sixth overall meeting. Expectedly, the France men's national team are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes after having emerged victorious twice so far, while Tunisia have one triumph. Two matches have ended in a draw.

Their last game was played on May 30, 2010, and it ended in a 1-1 draw in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the early stages of Qatar 2022.

Tunisia vs France: Date

The 2022 Qatar World Cup Group D Matchday 3 game between Tunisia and France will be played on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Tunisia vs France: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Tunisia vs France

The game to be played between Tunisia and France on the third matchday of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group D will be broadcasted on fuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. In the US, if you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Other options include Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock, UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, Sling, Foxsports.com, Telemundo, FOX Network, FOX Sports App.

