Where to watch Wales vs Canada live in the USA: International Friendly game

Wales play against Canada in what will be a 2025 friendly game. Here's everything you need to know about the game, the kickoff time and where to watch on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Jonathan David of Canada
© Stephen Maturen/Getty ImagesJonathan David of Canada

Wales will face off against Canada in a 2025 international friendly, offering fans another chapter in this intense rivalry. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

[Watch Wales vs Canada online in the US on Fubo]

Canada, already locked into a spot as a 2026 World Cup co-host, is using this FIFA window to stay sharp with a friendly since they won’t have the same qualifying grind as other CONCACAF nations. Their opponent, Wales, is still very much in the hunt for a place at the tournament

The Welsh team is currently battling with Belgium and North Macedonia in a tight group. With only one official match on their schedule, the Welsh see this clash as an ideal tune-up to keep rhythm and momentum heading into the decisive stretch.

When will the Wales vs Canada match be played?

Wales take on Canada in a 2025 international friendly game this Tuesday, September 9, with the match kicking off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Brennan Johnson of Wales – Michael Steele/Getty Images

Wales vs Canada: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM
CT: 1:45 PM
MT: 12:45 PM
PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Wales vs Canada in the USA

This International Friendly clash between Wales and Canada will be available for viewers in the USA on FuboOther options: ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
