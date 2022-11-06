North America will have in Canada one of the long-awaited returns to the FIFA World Cup. Their road to it was excellent, but they had to wait a lot of years for it. Stay here to find out when was their previous participation before Qatar 2022.

In most FIFA World Cups there is a team participating in the tournament for the first time or returning after decades of absence. For example, Peru ended their 36-year drought when they qualified to Russia 2018. This time, Canada appears as one of those squads making history for being in Qatar 2022.

Their past in soccer has not been very successful, so it’s understandable that they haven’t been regular participants in the FIFA World Cup. However, that situation is now behind thanks to their fantastic performances in the CONCACAF. They were one of the three teams that got a direct ticket to Qatar in what was a massive accomplishment.

Canada was later drawn in group F. There they will facing a team full of stars like Belgium, the last runner-up in Croatia, and Morocco. They will start their journey going up against their Croatian foes on November 23. This promises to be unforgettable for them. Read along to find out when was their pervious participation.

When was Canada’s lone appearance in a FIFA World Cup?

Canadian soccer fans have been waiting a long time to see their country being represented in a World Cup. Their wait goes back exactly to Mexico 1986. That’s the other time they took part of this tournament. The results weren’t good in terms of wins, but at least they had a decent performance at that point.

They were part of group C along with the Soviet Union, France and Hungary in the first round. Unfortunately for them, they went back home with three losses by a short margin. The other thing that it will be at stake in Qatar 2022 is scoring for the first time in a World Cup, since they finished with zero goals. They will also play the next one for being co-hosts along with the US and Mexico.

