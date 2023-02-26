AC Milan take on Atalanta at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano for the 2022-2023 Serie A. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

AC Milan vs Atalanta: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Serie A in your country

AC Milan and Atalanta meet in the 2022-2023 Serie A. This game will take place at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano. The home team is ready to win another game at home. Here is all the detailed information about this Serie A game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Milan want to stay in the top four standings spots to play in the big European tournaments, so far they have a record of 13-5-5 in the 4th spot with 44 points.

Atalanta are close to the big spots at the 6th with a record of 12-5-6 overall, but the most recent game for Atalanta was a loss against Lecce 1-2 at home.

AC Milan vs Atalanta: Kick-Off Time

AC Milan and Atalanta play for the 2022-2023 Serie A on Sunday, February 26 at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM February 27

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:00 AM February 27

Indonesia: 3:45 AM February 27

Iran: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM February 27

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM February 27

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM February 27

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM

AC Milan vs Atalanta: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports 2, Play Sports

Brazil: ESPN4, Star+ , NOW NET e Claro

Canada: VIVA, TLN, FuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN , DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD

India: Sports18 HD, JioTV, Sports18

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio

Ireland: BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Israel: ONE2

Italy: SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Norway: VG+

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360, DStv App

Spain: #Vamos

Sweden: C More Fotball, Discovery+, C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 4

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), Paramount+