AC Milan and Atalanta meet in the 2022-2023 Serie A. This game will take place at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano. The home team is ready to win another game at home. Here is all the detailed information about this Serie A game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Milan want to stay in the top four standings spots to play in the big European tournaments, so far they have a record of 13-5-5 in the 4th spot with 44 points.
Atalanta are close to the big spots at the 6th with a record of 12-5-6 overall, but the most recent game for Atalanta was a loss against Lecce 1-2 at home.
AC Milan vs Atalanta: Kick-Off Time
AC Milan and Atalanta play for the 2022-2023 Serie A on Sunday, February 26 at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano.
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM February 27
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Cameroon: 8:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
India: 1:00 AM February 27
Indonesia: 3:45 AM February 27
Iran: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM February 27
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM February 27
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM February 27
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM
AC Milan vs Atalanta: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports 2, Play Sports
Brazil: ESPN4, Star+ , NOW NET e Claro
Canada: VIVA, TLN, FuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN , DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD
India: Sports18 HD, JioTV, Sports18
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio
Ireland: BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Israel: ONE2
Italy: SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Norway: VG+
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360, DStv App
Spain: #Vamos
Sweden: C More Fotball, Discovery+, C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 4
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com
United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), Paramount+