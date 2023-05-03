AC Milan and Cremonese meet in the 2022-2023 Serie A. This game will take place at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano. The visitors are enjoying a winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this Serie A game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
[Watch AC Milan vs Cremonese online free in the US on Fubo]
Cremonese have won two of the last five games and lost only one against Udinese 0-3, on the other hand the last two games were draws against Fiorentina and Hellas Verona.
AC Milan have not lost a game since March 18, since then they have won three games and drawn another three. The most recent result for AC Milan was a 1-1 draw against Roma.
AC Milan vs Cremonese: Kick-Off Time
AC Milan and Cremonese play for the 2022-2023 Serie A on Wednesday, May 3 at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM May 4
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM May 4
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 2:00 AM May 4
Indonesia: 4:00 AM May 4
Iran: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM May 4
Malaysia: 4:00 AM May 4
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM May 4
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM May 4
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM May 4
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM May 4
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM
AC Milan vs Cremonese: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium
Brazil: Star+
Canada: Fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 9 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Greece: Cosmote Sport 4 HD
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
Ireland: BT Sport 5, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN, SKY Go Italia
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 3, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Fotball, C More Sweden, Discovery+
Switzerland: Blue Sport 8, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 5, BTSport.com
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), CBS Sports Network