Arenteiro and Atletico Madrid will come against each other at Estadio de Espiñedo in O Carballiño in the Second Round of the 2022-23 Copa del Rey on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Copa Del Rey soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their first overall meeting. Arenteiro of the Segunda Division B and Atletico Madrid of La Liga have never clashed before neither in the Spanish cup nor in an Club Friendly.

The game will be played at the Estadio de Espiñedo in O Carballiño. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time ever, to determine who will progress to the Round of 32.

Arenteiro vs Atletico Madrid: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Arenteiro vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App

Brazil: Star+

Cameroon: StarTimes App

Costa Rica: Sky HD

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Sports App

Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

International: Bet365

Israel: Sport 2

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Tanzania: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Uganda: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

United States: ESPN+