Arenteiro and Atletico Madrid will come against each other at Estadio de Espiñedo in O Carballiño in the Second Round of the 2022-23 Copa del Rey on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Copa Del Rey soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their first overall meeting. Arenteiro of the Segunda Division B and Atletico Madrid of La Liga have never clashed before neither in the Spanish cup nor in an Club Friendly.
The game will be played at the Estadio de Espiñedo in O Carballiño. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time ever, to determine who will progress to the Round of 32.
Arenteiro vs Atletico Madrid: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Arenteiro vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App
Brazil: Star+
Cameroon: StarTimes App
Costa Rica: Sky HD
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Sports App
Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
International: Bet365
Israel: Sport 2
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Tanzania: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Uganda: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
United States: ESPN+