Armenia and Germany face each other on Sunday at Republican Stadium for the Group J of the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Armenia will come against Germany at the Republican Stadium in Yerevan on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at 12:00 PM (ET) in the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Group J Matchday 10 soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US.

This will be their fifth overall meeting. Expectedly, Germany are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on all four of their previous matchups; Armenia are yet to grab a triumph in the duels to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their last match was played on September 5, 2021, when Germany snatched an easy 6-0 win in their first meeting in Group J of the 2022 Qatar Qualifiers. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the second time this year, again at the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022.

Armenia vs Germany: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 14, 2021

Time: 12:00 PM (ET)

Location: Republican Stadium, Yerevan

Armenia vs Germany: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

Armenia vs Germany: Storylines

Armenia have been in disappointing form in the qualifying group so far. In their last five games, they have three defeats and two draws (LLDDL). Meanwhile, Germany have been impressive so far, winning five times in their last five matches (WWWWW).

Hansi Flick's side currently sit on top of the Group J table with 24 points in nine games so far. On the other hand, the Mountaineers are placed three positions below them, in fourth place in Group J with 12 points won after nine matches.

These opponents don't have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to October 9, 1996, when the DFB cruised past Armenia with a final result of 5-1 in the 1998 World Cup Qualifiers. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either one of the countries will grab the three points in Matchday 10.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Armenia vs Germany in the U.S.

The 2022 European World Cup Qualifiers Group A Matchday 10 game between Armenia and Germany, to be played on Sunday, at the Republican Stadium in Yerevan, will be broadcast on TUDN.com, ESPN+, TUDNxtra, TUDN App in the United States.

Armenia vs Germany: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Germany. FanDuel see them as the clear favorites to claim another win in this group and they have given them -1050 odds. The home side Armenia, meanwhile, have a whopping +2400 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in an equally impressive +800 payout.

FanDuel Armenia +2400 Tie +800 Germany -1050

* Odds by FanDuel