Armenia and Turkey will square off on Saturday at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Group D of the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Armenia vs Turkey: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free Euro 2024 Qualifiers in your country

Armenia will receive Turkey at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Yerevan on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Group D Matchday 1 soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

[Watch Armenia vs Turkey online free in the US on Fubo]

This will be their third overall meeting. No surprises here as Turkey are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on both occasions so far.

Their most recent match was played on October 14, 2009, and it ended in a plain 2-0 win for Turkey in a FIFA World Cup qualifier. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the qualification stage for the 2024 European Championship.

Armenia vs Turkey: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 11:00 PM

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

Greece: 7:00 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 PM

Kenya: 8:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

Turkey: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM (ET)

Armenia vs Turkey: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Armenia: 1TV, Vivaro Sports

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Sportklub 7 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

France: L'Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN1, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Greece: Nova Sports 2

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

International: UEFA.tv, Sport 24 Extra

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

Israel: Sport 2

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport OTT 2

Malaysia: Astro Supersport, Astro Go, sooka

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 1, Polsat Box Go

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

South Africa: SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

Turkey: TRT 1

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK

United States: Fubo (free trial), ViX, Fox Soccer Plus