Armenia will receive Turkey at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Yerevan on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Group D Matchday 1 soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their third overall meeting. No surprises here as Turkey are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on both occasions so far.
Their most recent match was played on October 14, 2009, and it ended in a plain 2-0 win for Turkey in a FIFA World Cup qualifier. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the qualification stage for the 2024 European Championship.
Armenia vs Turkey: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 11:00 PM
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 5:00 PM
Greece: 7:00 PM
India: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 12:00 PM
Kenya: 8:00 PM
Malaysia: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Poland: 6:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
Turkey: 8:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 1:00 PM (ET)
Armenia vs Turkey: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Armenia: 1TV, Vivaro Sports
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Star+
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Sportklub 7 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
France: L'Equipe Web
Germany: DAZN1, DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Greece: Nova Sports 2
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
International: UEFA.tv, Sport 24 Extra
Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
Israel: Sport 2
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport OTT 2
Malaysia: Astro Supersport, Astro Go, sooka
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 1, Polsat Box Go
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
South Africa: SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
Turkey: TRT 1
United Kingdom: Viaplay UK
United States: Fubo (free trial), ViX, Fox Soccer Plus