Arsenal and Brentford will clash off on Saturday at Emirates Stadium in the 23rd round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Arsenal and Brentford will meet at Emirates Stadium in London on the Matchday 23 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will only be their fourth EPL meeting. As expected, Arsenal are the firm favorites in head-to-head duels, winning two games so far; Brentford have celebrated a victory once to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 18, 2022, when the game ended in a comfortable 3-0 win for the Gunners away. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Arsenal vs Brentford: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM (ET)

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

Greece: 5:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Philippines: 11:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Arsenal vs Brentford: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 2

Brazil: ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, Star+, GUIGO

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, Premier Player HD

Israel: Sport 2

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Supersport, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), SiriusXM FC, Peacock