Arsenal and Brentford will meet at Emirates Stadium in London on the Matchday 23 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will only be their fourth EPL meeting. As expected, Arsenal are the firm favorites in head-to-head duels, winning two games so far; Brentford have celebrated a victory once to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on September 18, 2022, when the game ended in a comfortable 3-0 win for the Gunners away. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Arsenal vs Brentford: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM (ET)
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Egypt: 5:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 3:00 PM
Greece: 5:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 10:00 AM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Philippines: 11:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 11:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Arsenal vs Brentford: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 2
Brazil: ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, Star+, GUIGO
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Premier Sports 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, Premier Player HD
Israel: Sport 2
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Supersport, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), SiriusXM FC, Peacock