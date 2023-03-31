Arsenal and Leeds will clash off on Saturday at Emirates Stadium in the 29th round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Arsenal vs Leeds: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Premier League in your country

Arsenal and Leeds will face at Emirates Stadium in London on the Matchday 29 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

[Watch Arsenal vs Leeds online free in the US and Canada on FuboTV]

This will be their 30th EPL meeting. Interestingly, Arsenal are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having managed 16 wins so far, while Leeds United have eight wins to this day. The remaining five games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 16, 2022, and it ended in a plain 1-0 win for the Gunners away in Leeds. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Arsenal vs Leeds: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM (ET)

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

Greece: 5:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Arsenal vs Leeds: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App, Sporty TV, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports Select 2, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, Premier Player HD

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 4, StarTimes App, K24 TV, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Sporty TV, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: StarTimes App, SuperSport OTT 4, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Sporty TV, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: MáXimo 360, Sporty TV, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, StarTimes App, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN 2, Movistar+, DAZN

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live

United States: Fubo (Free trial), UNIVERSO, USA Network, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com