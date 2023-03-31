Arsenal and Leeds will face at Emirates Stadium in London on the Matchday 29 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
[Watch Arsenal vs Leeds online free in the US and Canada on FuboTV]
This will be their 30th EPL meeting. Interestingly, Arsenal are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having managed 16 wins so far, while Leeds United have eight wins to this day. The remaining five games have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on October 16, 2022, and it ended in a plain 1-0 win for the Gunners away in Leeds. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Arsenal vs Leeds: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM (ET)
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Egypt: 5:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 3:00 PM
Greece: 5:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 10:00 AM
Kenya: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 11:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Arsenal vs Leeds: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2
Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App, Sporty TV, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports Select 2, Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Premier Sports 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, Premier Player HD
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 4, StarTimes App, K24 TV, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Sporty TV, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: StarTimes App, SuperSport OTT 4, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Sporty TV, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: MáXimo 360, Sporty TV, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, StarTimes App, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: DAZN 2, Movistar+, DAZN
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live
United States: Fubo (Free trial), UNIVERSO, USA Network, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com