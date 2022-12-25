The 2022-2023 Premier League will have a very good game on Matchday 17 with Aston Villa receiving Liverpool at Villa Park. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, it will be available on fuboTV (free trial).
Liverpool had a very inconsistent season surprisingly. They have struggled a lot in the Premier League, but it was especially on the road where they have been the most underwhelming having just one win. The Reds have already played after the break with a 3-2 defeat against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.
Aston Villa began the EPL with a lot of problems. Having a pair of victories in 11 matchups put them in a tough spot, though they could wake up on time to end the first part of the season on the rise. They arrive here with three triumphs in their last four appearances.
Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time
Aston Villa will take on Liverpool at Villa Park on Matchday 17 of the 2022-2023 Premier League this Monday, December 26.
Aston Villa vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming
