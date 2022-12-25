Liverpool will visit Aston Villa at Villa Park on Matchday 17 of the 2022-2023 Premier League. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

If you are in the US, it will be available on fuboTV (free trial).

Liverpool had a very inconsistent season surprisingly. They have struggled a lot in the Premier League, but it was especially on the road where they have been the most underwhelming having just one win. The Reds have already played after the break with a 3-2 defeat against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.

Aston Villa began the EPL with a lot of problems. Having a pair of victories in 11 matchups put them in a tough spot, though they could wake up on time to end the first part of the season on the rise. They arrive here with three triumphs in their last four appearances.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time

Aston Villa will take on Liverpool at Villa Park on Matchday 17 of the 2022-2023 Premier League this Monday, December 26.

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Australia: 4:30 AM (December 27)

Bangladesh: 11:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 2:30 PM

Cameroon: 6:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

Costa Rica: 11:30 AM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Ecuador: 12:30 PM

Egypt: 7:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 5:30 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 01:30 AM (December 27)

Iran: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 12:30 PM

Japan: 2:30 AM (December 27)

Kenya: 8:30 PM

Malaysia: 01:30 AM (December 27)

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Morocco: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 6:30 AM (December 27)

Nigeria: 6:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Qatar: 8:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM

Senegal: 5:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 01:30 AM (December 27)

South Africa: 7:30 PM

South Korea: 2:30 AM (December 27)

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

Tanzania: 8:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 1:30 PM

Tunisia: 6:30 PM

Uganda: 8:30 PM

UAE: 9:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 1

Brazil: Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, Sky Sport Top Event, WOW

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV

Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio

Iran: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, Premier Sports 1

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Canal+ Sport, Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

UAE: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, Amazon Prime Video, TalkSport Radio UK

United States: FuboTV (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO, USA Network, nbcsports.com