Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund will clash off on Sunday at BayArena in the 18th round of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

This will be their 88th league meeting. No surprises here as Borussia Dortmund have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 35 games so far; Bayer Leverkusen have celebrated 30 times to this day, and 22 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on August 6, 2022, when Borussia Dortmund won against Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Bundesliga season.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

