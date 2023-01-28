Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund will meet at the BayArena in Leverkusen on Matchday 18 of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this German league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their 88th league meeting. No surprises here as Borussia Dortmund have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 35 games so far; Bayer Leverkusen have celebrated 30 times to this day, and 22 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on August 6, 2022, when Borussia Dortmund won against Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Bundesliga season.
Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 2:30 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Belgium: 5:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Canada: 11:30 AM (ET)
Croatia: 5:30 PM
Denmark: 5:30 PM
Egypt: 6:30 PM
France: 5:30 PM
Germany: 5:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 PM
Greece: 6:30 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 10:30 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 4:30 PM
Israel: 6:30 PM
Italy: 5:30 PM
Jamaica: 11:30 AM
Kenya: 6:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 PM (Next day)
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Morocco: 5:30 PM
Netherlands: 5:30 PM
New Zealand: 5:30 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Norway: 5:30 PM
Philippines: 12:30 AM (Next day)
Poland: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 4:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM
Serbia: 5:30 PM
Singapore: 12:30 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Spain: 5:30 PM
Sweden: 5:30 PM
Switzerland: 5:00 3M
UAE: 8:30 PM
UK: 4:30 PM
United States: 11:30 AM (ET)
Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Canada: Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet Now
Croatia: Sportklub 2 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN Sports 2, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ghana: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Greece: Nova Sports Prime
India: JioTV, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD
Indonesia: Mola, Mola TV App, mola.tv
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Mix
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football
Kenya: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 2
Philippines: Premier FOOTBALL
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3
Serbia: SportKlub 2 Serbia
Singapore: HUB Sports 2, StarHub TV+
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport 1, V Sport Football
Switzerland: DAZN
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Mix, SKY GO Extra
United States: ESPN+