Bayern play against PSG at the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Bayern and PSG meet in a game of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Allianz Arena in Munich on March 8, 2023 at 3:00 PM (ET). The home team has a small advantage over the visitors. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League potential lineups.

Bayern had to hold on during the first leg game in France, they won the game 1-0 but their attack was not as deadly as in other stages of the tournament.

PSG lost at home but the defense was relatively good despite conceding a goal, it is likely that they will have a tougher defense in this second leg game.

Bayern probable lineup

Bayern are lethal at home, they won a recent game at home against Union Berlin 3-0 in what was another victory in the Bundesliga where they are leading the standings with a record of 14-7-2.

Leroy Sane is Bayern's top goalscorer at the Champions League with 4 goals, but two other players are close to that number with three goals each, Sadio Mane and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting respectively.

This is the likely Bayern's lineup for this game: Yann Sommer, Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt, Benjamin Pavard, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sané, Kingsley Coman, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting , João Cancelo, Jamal Musiala.

PSG likely lineup

PSG have everything it takes to win this game, they have top forwards and the midfielders know how to play for Messi and Mbappe.

Neymar will not be available for this game and probably won't return until next season, the good news is that Hakimi will play against Bayern in Germany despite his criminal charges.

This is the likely PSG's lineup for this game: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Marco Verratti, Vitinha, Danilo Pereira, Nuno Mendes, Carlos Soler, Lionel Messi, Warren Zaire -Emery.