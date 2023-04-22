Benfica take on Estoril at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisboa for the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Benfica and Estoril meet in the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga. This game will take place at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisboa. The home team knows that a loss could be dangerous. Here is all the detailed information about this Primeira Liga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Benfica are in the first spot of the standings with a record of 23-2-3 and 71 points, while the second spot occupied by Sporting Braga has 68 points. The worst thing is that Benfica is going through a losing streak of two consecutive defeats. The home team is a big favorite but they need to get out of the current losing streak to keep their first spot.

Estoril lost a recent game against Portimonense 0-1 at home, that was the fourth loss for them in the last five weeks. So far they are in the 15th spot of the standings with 25 points.

Benfica vs Estoril: Kick-Off Time

Benfica and Estoril play for the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga on Sunday, April 23 at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisboa.

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM April 24

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM April 24

Iran: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 AM April 24

Malaysia: 1:00 AM April 24

Mexico: 11:00 PM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM April 24

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM April 24

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM (ET)

Benfica vs Estoril: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN3

Canada: Benfica TV INT.

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

France: Benfica TV INT., RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1

Germany: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital, DAZN

Greece: Cosmote Sport 9 HD

Indonesia: Mola TV App, Mola, mola.tv

Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 4, BTSport.com

Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica

Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland

Portugal: Benfica TV

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Mix

Switzerland: RMC Sport 1, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital, Blue Sport, DAZN, Benfica TV INT.

United Kingdom: BT Sport 4, BT Sport App, Benfica TV INT., BTSport.com

United States: GOLTV, GolTV Espanol, Benfica TV INT.