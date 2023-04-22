Benfica and Estoril meet in the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga. This game will take place at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisboa. The home team knows that a loss could be dangerous. Here is all the detailed information about this Primeira Liga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Benfica are in the first spot of the standings with a record of 23-2-3 and 71 points, while the second spot occupied by Sporting Braga has 68 points. The worst thing is that Benfica is going through a losing streak of two consecutive defeats. The home team is a big favorite but they need to get out of the current losing streak to keep their first spot.
Estoril lost a recent game against Portimonense 0-1 at home, that was the fourth loss for them in the last five weeks. So far they are in the 15th spot of the standings with 25 points.
Benfica vs Estoril: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM April 24
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 5:00 PM
India: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM April 24
Iran: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 12:00 AM April 24
Malaysia: 1:00 AM April 24
Mexico: 11:00 PM
Morocco: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 6:00 AM April 24
Nigeria: 6:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 1:00 AM April 24
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UAE: 9:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 1:00 PM (ET)
Benfica vs Estoril: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN3
Canada: Benfica TV INT.
Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia
France: Benfica TV INT., RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1
Germany: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital, DAZN
Greece: Cosmote Sport 9 HD
Indonesia: Mola TV App, Mola, mola.tv
Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 4, BTSport.com
Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica
Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland
Portugal: Benfica TV
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Mix
Switzerland: RMC Sport 1, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital, Blue Sport, DAZN, Benfica TV INT.
United Kingdom: BT Sport 4, BT Sport App, Benfica TV INT., BTSport.com
United States: GOLTV, GolTV Espanol, Benfica TV INT.