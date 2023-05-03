Brighton and Manchester United will face each other at Amex Stadium in Brighton on the rescheduled Matchday 28 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their 12th EPL meeting. Expectedly, Manchester United are the favorites, in head-to-head clashes, having won seven times, while Brighton & Hove Albion have emerged victorious on four occasions so far. No matches have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on August 7, 2022, and it ended in a 2-1 victory for Brighton away at Old Trafford. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Brighton vs Manchester United: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:45 AM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE:12:00 AM (Next day)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Brighton vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2
Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, Star+
Canada: fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW, Sky Sport Top Event
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece: Nova Sports Prime
India: Star Sports Select 2, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD2
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Football
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: DAZN 2, DAZN, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
United States: fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, NBC Sports App