Brighton and Manchester United will clash off on Thursday at Amex Stadium in the postponed 28th round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Brighton and Manchester United will face each other at Amex Stadium in Brighton on the rescheduled Matchday 28 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their 12th EPL meeting. Expectedly, Manchester United are the favorites, in head-to-head clashes, having won seven times, while Brighton & Hove Albion have emerged victorious on four occasions so far. No matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on August 7, 2022, and it ended in a 2-1 victory for Brighton away at Old Trafford. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Brighton vs Manchester United: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:45 AM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE:12:00 AM (Next day)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Brighton vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, Star+

Canada: fubo Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW, Sky Sport Top Event

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Nova Sports Prime

India: Star Sports Select 2, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD2

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: DAZN 2, DAZN, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

United States: fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, NBC Sports App